Police investigating possible murder-suicide in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- Kirkland police are investigating a possible murder-suicide involving a married couple in their sixties.

Officers were called to a home in the 10300 block 113th Court NE about 11 a.m. Sunday on a report of a deceased male.

Police say a man in his sixties was found in the garage with a self-inflicted wound. A woman, believed to be the man's wife, was found in the kitchen. She was murdered, according to police.

"At this time, the deaths appear to possibly be a result of a murder-suicide," Kirkland Police said in a release.

Police do not believe more people are involved.

Police say a family member went to check on the couple after they had not heard from them in days.

Authorities say police have been called to the home before, but they would not say why.

The circumstances that led up to the incident remain unknown and are still being investigated by Kirkland Police Detectives.

If you have any information about this incident please contact Detective Sergeant Phil Goguen of the Kirkland Police Department at 425-587-3503 or at Pgoguen@kirklandwa.gov.