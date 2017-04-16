× Missing woman found dead on reservation

The body of a 23-year-old woman was discovered in the Port Gamble S’Klallam Reservation, an FBI spokeswoman said.

Search and Rescue volunteers with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office found the body on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in a vegetated area in the northwestern portion of the reservation, FBI spokeswoman Ayn Dietrich said in an email.

The Kitsap County Coroner’s office determined the identification of the deceased woman, whose family has been notified.

The FBI and Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office had been working with tribal police partners on a recent missing persons case of a young woman. The body has been identified as that woman.

FBI is conducting a death investigation, working in conjunction with tribal police.

The Port Gamble S’Klallam Reservation is near the north end of the Kitsap Peninsula and is home to more than half of the tribe’s 1,234 enrolled members, according to the tribe’s website.