Missing: search and rescue dog, Max, last seen in Tahuya

TAHUYA, Wash. — A search and rescue dog has escaped from his home in Tahuya.

Mason County Search and Rescue say the dog named, Max, escaped from his home about 2 p.m. Sunday near Haven Lake Drive.

He is 2.5 years old and wearing an electronic fence collar.

Authorities also say Max is chipped and has no known injuries.

If you see him, please call Mason County Search and Rescue at (360) 427-4013.