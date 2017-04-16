× Man arrested after firing pellet gun from Georgetown boarding house

SEATTLE — A man was arrested after he admitted to firing a weapon out his window Sunday. A second person was arrested for an outstanding warrant. The response drew dozens of SWAT and police officers to Georgetown.

Police say officers were in the area about 2 p.m. and heard what sounded like gunfire

Upon arriving at a boarding house at Corson Avenue South and South Willow Street, officers heard three additional shots and saw what appeared to be a barrel of a rifle extending from an open window.

A man came out and told officers that he was firing a pellet gun, according to police.

Everyone inside the house was told to evacuate while police investigated the incident.

Some residents refused to leave despite numerous warnings from officers, prompting a response from SWAT officers and a search warrant.

Once the warrant was obtained, officers entered the building. According to police, another ten people were still inside the building, along with an air rifle and air pistol.

The weapons were seized as evidence.

One of the men still inside the building had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, while the man who admitted to firing the weapon was booked into jail for reckless endangerment.