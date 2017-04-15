Zoo’s Bunny Bounce Brings Easter to Kids and Animals

Seattle, Wash. – With all the beautiful Saturday weather, flocks of people headed to the Woodland Park Zoo for the ‘Bunny Bounce. Hundreds of people packed inside the zoo throughout the day to enjoy special events. Egg hunts, arts and crafts and other egg-citing zoo program filled the day.

It wasn’t just about the humans, but zoon animals got in on the fun, too. From jaguars to lions to meerkats to wallabies, the zoo gave out Easter-themed treats. After a quick dip in the water, the grizzly bears couldn’t wait to dive in to their treats given to them in a bright green Easter basket.

For the safety of the animals, the candy was not placed inside the eggs during the egg hunt, but participants were given the goodies when they exited the zoo.