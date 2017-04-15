Young woman killed in I-5 accident may have fallen asleep at the wheel

A deadly accident shut down at least one lane of traffic on Interstate 5 in Federal Way Saturday morning.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Washington State Patrol says the crash involved just one car and happened on southbound Interstate 5 at 288th street. Witnesses at the scene told troopers the car was traveling what they at what described as a normal rate of speed. Troopers believe she may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

“The witnesses observed the silver vehicle in the left lane just suddenly drift toward the left shoulder, leaving the roadway, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Nick King. “Unfortunately at that point, (she) drove along a cement railing, a Jersey barrier which vaulted the vehicle up in the air, made it become airborne, and it struck a raised sign structure,”

Trooper King tweeted out that the young woman was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident. He tells Q13 News that there are no signs of impairment.