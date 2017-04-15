× Thousands take part in Black Lives Matter march in Seattle

SEATTLE – Thousands of people marched across the streets of Seattle Saturday afternoon for Black Lives Matter. The Seattle Police Department had extra officers and security, but say the event was peaceful.

Marchers gathered at Westlake park Saturday afternoon and made their way to the Federal Courthouse building in downtown Seattle chanting “Black Lives Matter.”

Several speakers shared their stories on being black in America and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We stand together for those who died alone. I believe we are all one people.” said Wanz to the crowd gathered at the steps of the courthouse. “Until black lives matter, no other lives will, right?” He asked the crowd.

Rallying together showing their diversity the crowd of marchers included young children holding signs, the elderly and people of all color and races.

"What made me come out here today is the recent change in our political climate, how hostile it’s been, how combative it has been and the lack of respect from either side to listen and respect somebody else’s opinion," said Wanz.

The political climate was a big reason that many came to the march.

"There’s a lot things that are really important right now, I feel like we’re under siege and we have to stand up for what we can," said Greta Brunco, a mother of two who brought her young children to the event.

"My daughter was making a sign, she was talking about a little boy in her class and she said these kids are important and this is really important for them to come down and see this.

It was a teaching moment between mother and daughter, a lesson in understanding, acceptance and supporting your neighbor, resonating with 10 year old Maggie Brunco who held a sign reading "Black Kids Matter."

"I think the black kids and black adults should be treated just as equally as the white kids and white adults. I think it feels very powerful to be marching with the crowds and knowing that there’s a lot more people that think the same thing," said Maggie Brunco.