Meet Miss Kay! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet Miss Kay! That's short for Miss Kitty.

Q13 FOX is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's "Why Not Me Pets" campaign to help her find a new home.

At 11-years-old Miss Kay is technically a senior cat, but we're told she can still play like a kitten from time to time.

Miss Kay has been living at the Everett Animal Shelter for about three months now. Sadly her previous owners were forced to give her up when they had to move into a nursing home.

She's an indoor cat only and while she enjoys hanging out with other cats, she's not so fond of dogs. Besides not liking dogs, Miss Kay has no special needs. Recently she had a senior health screening and came back with a clean bill of health.

If you are interested in adopting Miss Kay, you can visit her in the 'cat room' at the Everett Animal Shelter. They're open everyday from 11AM until 5PM. Or you can go to everettwa.gov/animals to learn more about Miss Kay.