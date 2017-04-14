× WSP trooper hurt in crash on I-5 near Fife

FIFE, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was injured when his patrol vehicle was struck Friday morning on Interstate 5.

WSP says the trooper was conducting a traffic stop around 6:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Fife when the crash happened.

Firefighters say two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Drivers are warned to expect delays while heading south on I-5 into Pierce County.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.