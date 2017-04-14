Work van thief: Help identify suspect seen using victim’s ID at pawn shop; stolen along with thousands worth of tools

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

A victim’s livelihood heartlessly lifted from his work van in Puyallup: Thousands of dollars’ worth of tools, his iPhone and iPad, his wallet with his credit cards and driver’s license inside — and the van itself — all stolen.

But, we’ve got great photos of a suspect who used the victim’s ID at a pawn shop in Mount Vernon and detectives are hoping you can tell them his name.

“Our victim got his vehicle stolen. To make it worse, he also became a victim of identity theft, they got his driver’s license, which was left in his vehicle. In this particular case, the thieves not only took his ID, pretended to be him, but they also pawned his own items, so he’s a victim multiple times. They’ve also pawned other items which we’re guessing were stolen as well, using his ID, but we got lucky and we got a photo of him,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. “We’re hoping that somebody knows who this is, we can get him turned in and put an end to their crime spree.”

Detectives say the victim’s ID was also used at pawn shops in Tacoma and Federal Way.

The suspect’s believed to be in his 20’s.

He wore a beanie with the Carhartt logo on it and a black Under Armour hoodie.

We may not be able to get the victim all his stuff back, but let’s at least get him some justice!

If you recognize the suspect, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.