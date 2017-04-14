WATCH: Disney releases ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ teaser trailer

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

On Friday, Disney released a teaser trailer for the upcoming “Star Wars: Episode VIII.”

The next chapter in the massively popular space saga is the sequel to 2015’s mega-blockbuster “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which made more than $2 billion worldwide.

The release caused a great disturbance in the Force for many “Star Wars” fans who have waited patiently for any news about the highly anticipated installment in the series.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens on December 15 and stars Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Hamill. Carrie Fisher will also be featured in the movie as General Leia Organa. Filming had been completed before her death.

The “Star Wars” brand has so far been a huge success for Disney, which brought Lucasfilm and the franchise in 2012 for $4 billion.

The company’s latest “Star Wars” feature, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which was its first “Star Wars” spinoff film, just crossed the $1 billion worldwide gross mark this weekend.