× Marshawn Lynch reportedly agrees to deal with Raiders; trade with Seahawks all that’s left

SEATTLE – You might want to brace yourself for the sight of Marshawn Lynch in a Raiders jersey.

NFL.com’s Michael Silver reported on Friday that Lynch and the Oakland Raiders have agreed to terms on a contract, bringing Beast Mode one giant step closer to coming out of retirement. The deal has reportedly been close for weeks, with Lynch visiting the Raiders’ facility last week.

Correction: Marshawn Lynch and the Raiders have agreed to terms. Trade with Seahawks still needs to be completed. @nflnetwork (stay tuned) — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 14, 2017

All that remains, Silver reported, was for the Seahawks to come to terms with the Raiders on a trade agreement and that the team was caught off-guard by the news.

Seahawks GM John Schneider had previously said he expected a relatively seamless process… but we still don't know what Seattle will get — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 14, 2017

Seahawks were caught off guard by news of Marshawn/Raiders agreement. No trade talks had commenced as of then. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 14, 2017

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported that a trade “will happen.”