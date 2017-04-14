Marshawn Lynch reportedly agrees to deal with Raiders; trade with Seahawks all that’s left
SEATTLE – You might want to brace yourself for the sight of Marshawn Lynch in a Raiders jersey.
NFL.com’s Michael Silver reported on Friday that Lynch and the Oakland Raiders have agreed to terms on a contract, bringing Beast Mode one giant step closer to coming out of retirement. The deal has reportedly been close for weeks, with Lynch visiting the Raiders’ facility last week.
All that remains, Silver reported, was for the Seahawks to come to terms with the Raiders on a trade agreement and that the team was caught off-guard by the news.
Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported that a trade “will happen.”