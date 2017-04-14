Recent Sex Abuse Cases Affecting Local Survivors

Seattle, Wash. – As we continue to follow the Mayor Ed Murray child sex abuse and child prostitution lawsuit, there are thousands of people in our area potentially affected. National numbers show one-in-five adults were child sex abuse victims. So that would mean 300,000 people in King County alone. Whether or not Mayor Murray committed those allegations, a local therapy group says it’s affecting people who are struggling with their own pain.

“You know in a word, sickening,” said Shepherd’s Counseling Services Executive Director & Therapist Janice Palm.

Whether it’s Jerry Sandusky, President Donald Trump or Mayor Murray’s case, therapist Janice Palm says the allegations being broadcast for the world to see can have real ramifications.

“We saw notably after the Sandusky allegations and then confirmation happen, a lot of men came forward and called. And a lot of that was fueled by so much anger at what had happened,” said Palm.

Then she says women flooded the lines after Trump’s sexual assault allegations hit the airwaves.

“In the weeks after we’ll get calls from people who say, ok this triggered a whole bunch of memories and I’ve got to deal with this now,” said Palm.

Palm says it’s seeing it happen to someone else can give a survivor the strength to come forward. She’s the Executive Director of Shepherd’s Counseling Services that exclusively works with adults who are child sex abuse survivors.

“I believe you are the three most important words that a child or adult could hear,” said Palm.

But not everyone believes them like Mayor Murray’s private attorney noting that it took the mayor’s accuser decades to come forward.

“For 30 years, nothing is said. And all of a sudden an accuser comes who apparently and has been reported has a long criminal record and makes these allegations,” said attorney Robert Sulkin.

“It’s not unusual actually at all for adults to wait decades before they come forward and speak out about it. Sometimes people feel like well that decreases the credibility and not at all. That’s usually how it goes actually,” said Palm.

And what about the claims accusers want money, fame, or political advantage so they simply make it all up?

“The events never happened, never. All of these liars will be sued,” said President Donald Trump when he was a candidate.

“As far as adults the range I’ve seen for adults who falsify events are two to eight percent,” Palm.

Palm says that even means people who have a troubled past.

“I understand the victim making these allegations is troubled and that makes me sad as well,” said Mayor Ed Murray.

But Palm says that shouldn’t disqualify what someone says, but actually gives them more credibility.

“Depression, anxiety, drug, use, promiscuity, acting out. These are things that happen in efforts to get away from the pain, to deal with the pain,” said Palm.

She says society almost always puts the victim on trial when she says they deserve our support.

Click here to learn more about Shepherd’s Counseling Services.