Protests held against Trump sanctuary city order

SAN FRANCISCO — About two dozen people protested outside San Francisco federal court Friday before a hearing on a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities.

Protesters from immigrants’ rights organizations, community organizations, civil rights organizations and legal service providers from San Francisco and Santa Clara counties rallied in solidarity around efforts to block the executive order targeting so-called sanctuary cities.

U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick has scheduled a hearing on Friday.

Santa Clara County is also asking Orrick to block the president’s order. The judge has asked the county to make its arguments at the same time as San Francisco.

The administration has not suspended any funding yet, but the two local governments say the order is making it difficult for them to plan their budgets.