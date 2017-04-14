× Planning a trip? Traffic headaches to lookout for this summer

SEATTLE — Death, taxes and summer roadwork around the Puget Sound.

The only things in this world known to be certain.

Starting Friday night, the northbound Interstate 5 city center exit into Tacoma will be closed for up to 7 months. But this is just one of a few major projects to hit the roadways this summer, according to Washington State Department of Transportation.

Q13 News’ Steve Kiggins is live in Tacoma at 4 and 5 p.m. for the latest on the I-5/SR 16 project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATCH: Seattle traffic woes are real, and they're getting worse.

Below are some of the major construction and maintenance projects coming or continuing on a roadway near you:

Northbound I-5 Pavement Repair between MLK Jr. Way and NE Ravenna Br - Contractor crews are slated to replace 37 expansion joints and large sections of pavement on 13 miles of some of the busiest freeway in the country. Drivers are being told to expect weekend-long lane reductions, and ramp closures.

- Contractor crews are slated to replace 37 expansion joints and large sections of pavement on 13 miles of some of the busiest freeway in the country. Drivers are being told to expect weekend-long lane reductions, and ramp closures. Southbound I-5 Pavement Rehab between Southcenter and Federal Way - Picking up from last year, crews are repaving 13 miles of I-5 between the Duwamish River Bridge and Federal Way. Again, this is one of the busiest section of roadways in the country, and while work is mostly constricted to nights and weekends, congestion will be an issue.

- Picking up from last year, crews are repaving 13 miles of I-5 between the Duwamish River Bridge and Federal Way. Again, this is one of the busiest section of roadways in the country, and while work is mostly constricted to nights and weekends, congestion will be an issue. Burien Freeway Repaving - Anyone who has traveled in Burien knows SR 509 gets backed up almost every evening. Contractor crews are looking to repave SR 509 between South 112th Street and the Sea-Tac Airport. Construction starts in May.

- Anyone who has traveled in Burien knows SR 509 gets backed up almost every evening. Contractor crews are looking to repave SR 509 between South 112th Street and the Sea-Tac Airport. Construction starts in May. Continuation of the SR 7 to northbound I-5 closure - Crews have been trying to finish around-the-clock work from northbound SR 7 to northbound I-5 for at least a month, but have been hindered by wet soil. WSDOT officials said work will resume when the soil is ready.

- Crews have been trying to finish around-the-clock work from northbound SR 7 to northbound I-5 for at least a month, but have been hindered by wet soil. WSDOT officials said work will resume when the soil is ready. Pierce County SR 167 Paving - According to WSDOT officials, intermittent paving projects on SR 167 between Puyallup and Tacoma should continue into late June.

- According to WSDOT officials, intermittent paving projects on SR 167 between Puyallup and Tacoma should continue into late June. I-90 Snoqualmie Pass Corridor Expansion - Anyone who has traveled the pass in the summer over the past few years is familiar with this project. Work on the I-90 corridor between Hyak and Easton will continue this summer, so plan ahead for delays when coming back from the east side of the Cascades.

- Anyone who has traveled the pass in the summer over the past few years is familiar with this project. Work on the I-90 corridor between Hyak and Easton will continue this summer, so plan ahead for delays when coming back from the east side of the Cascades. SR 520 Bridge Replacement and HOV Program - Seattle drivers know this well. Think nighttime closures and the occasional weekend closures, which can really impact travel plans and traffic in the Seattle area.

Of course, these are just a few of the traffic closures happening or slated to begin soon. For the most up-to-date closure information, visit WSDOT's construction page.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATCH: Will ST3 solve our traffic woes?