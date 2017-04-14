Patrick Haydon: Pure evil hides behind wanted high-risk child rapist’s baby face

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Don’t let the baby face of this fugitive fool you.

Patrick Haydon is just 21 years old, but he has been convicted twice of raping young teens — including violently beating a 15 year old boy he met on a bus. His other victim was a 13 year old girl.

Haydon was still a teenager when both of those assaults occurred and both were strangers. “Both times he lured them to locations and raped them,” says Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. “He’s been convicted twice and served time twice. This is somebody that knows better and is required to register.”

He’s wanted in Pierce County for failing to register as a Level 3 sex offender — the ‘worst of the worst’ and at the highest risk to re-offend.

Patrick Haydon is 5’9” and weighs 200 pounds.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know how to get him back on the map in Pierce County, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.

It’s guaranteed to be anonymous and you’ll get up to a $1,000 cash reward if your tip helps lead to his arrest.