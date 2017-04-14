× Man found dead, pinned underneath tractor

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) _ Authorities say a man was found dead under a small farm tractor at his home in a rural area southwest of Portland.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the home in unincorporated Washington County Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says a family member found 70-year-old Howard Mozeico deceased. Authorities say he was pinned under his farm tractor, which was still running and in gear.

Authorities say he had told his family Thursday morning he was going to do some work with the tractor.

Sheriff’s deputies have found no evidence of foul play.

The sheriff’s office says it’s not known at this time how Mozeico ended up underneath his tractor.