× Major I-5 construction project to begin in Tacoma tonight

TACOMA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers to prepare for heavy traffic through Tacoma as contractors begin construction on new HOV lanes between I-5 and SR 16.

Lanes for northbound traffic will remain open but will also be shifted and narrowed. It’s just one of several major construction and maintenance projects coming to the area throughout the summer.

The closure of exit 133 will allow construction for new I-5 northbound lanes. Traffic heading into downtown Tacoma will instead be asked to use exit 132.

Construction is expected to last for months and the agency is asking drivers to be prepared for construction activity, potential delays and new traffic flow patterns through the construction zone.

The project is expected to be complete by fall 2017.