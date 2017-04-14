Deputies: Armed carjacker dead after officer-involved shooting in Spanaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANAWAY, Wash. -- Deputies say an armed carjacker is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning in a Spanaway neighborhood.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, dispatch received a 911 call around 5:00 a.m. describing a man who was "ranting and raving" and waving a gun in the neighborhood.

#Q13FOX Officer involved shooting leaves one man dead after a bizarre carjacking. @PierceSheriff are on the scene in Spanaway. pic.twitter.com/Q4vEj3MyND — Dante Jackson (@DJackQ13FOX) April 14, 2017

Investigators say the man confronted someone getting ready for work, stole his car at gunpoint and drove off. That's about when deputies arrived, but the suspect didn't stop. He crashed into someone's front yard a few blocks away on 23rd Ave Ct E, and the car caught fire.

Photos of the scene showed an SUV still smoldering.

Vehicle still smoldering. Fire and utilities on scene. pic.twitter.com/0n0dDx65ct — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) April 14, 2017

No deputies were hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated.