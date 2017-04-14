Damage from Bellagio shops roof fire tops $400K; flames went up as music played on

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A fire official says it could be a couple of weeks before investigators know what sparked a blaze that caused more than $400,000 in damage to the roof of a retail annex at the Bellagio resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said Friday officials suspect an exterior electrical or lighting malfunction started the blaze late Thursday atop the Via Bellagio shops.

A tourist says the 11 p.m. Bellagio fountains show went on as scheduled, with the “Pink Panther Theme” playing while firefighters battled wind-whipped flames.

Buchanan told reporters the work took 19 minutes.

He says that instead of using a roundabout route upstairs, firefighters attacked from the ground first and then used a ladder to get on the roof.

County spokesman Erik Pappa says officials found no building code violations at the resort.

