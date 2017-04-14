‘Bright Orange Beanie Bandit:’ Help ID Tacoma robber who handed bank teller threatening demand note

WANTED IN TACOMA —

Tacoma detectives need your help identifying this bank robber we’re dubbing the “Bright Orange Beanie Bandit.”

“He gave the teller a note that demanded money and said he would shoot if his demands weren’t met,” said Tacoma Police Ofc. Loretta Cool. “He got the money and he casually walked out of the bank.”

Tacoma police think he’s about 6’0”, slender, with pockmarks on his face.

He wore that bright orange beanie cap with Aviator-style glasses and a gray suit jacket with a blue Polo shirt.”

If you know his name, a $1,000 cash reward is yours!

Just call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers.