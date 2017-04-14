Bold, big-scoring home burglars: Cameras catch couple hitting house in broad daylight, stealing $25K worth of stuff

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Take a look at the thieves who broke into a home in Redmond in the middle of the day.

This was on NE 97th Pl. on April 5th.

King County detectives say the woman climbed through a window at the back of the home that had been left unlocked and then opened the door for her partner in crime.

They pulled up in a 2012 Honda Civic with a right, front wheel that was mismatched.

Detectives say the crooks got away with more than $25,000 worth of the victim’s property including several cameras, electronics, designer bags, shoes and jewelry.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"We got a phone call from the victim who was watching the burglary remotely through her security device,” said King County Sgt. Jason Escobar. “She was able to see the female suspect and mail suspect inside her home committing the burglary and they stole several high end electronics and jewelry. We are concerned that they may do this again. Who knows. It might lead to a violent crime and the homeowner might come home and interrupt them. It could lead to something far worse than a burglary.”

Detectives say the woman is white, in her 20's with blond hair, 5'7", 135 pounds and was wearing a “Just Do It” shirt under a black hooded jacket with pink lining, grey leggings and tennis shoes.

The male suspect is also white, in his 20's, with short-cropped brown hair, 5'10", 190 pounds and wearing a grey beanie with a black pompom, a black North Face hooded jacket, holey jeans and dark shoes.

If you can tell King County detectives their names, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.