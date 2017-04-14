‘Beginner Bank Bandit:’ There’s a first time for everything — including a rookie, hand-tatooed crook robbing a bank.

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County detectives think this bank robber’s anxious demeanor during a heist at a Key Bank in South Hill clues them in that it may have been his first hit — so we’re dubbing him the “Beginner Bank Bandit.”

“In the video, in his demeanor you’ll see that he’s really nervous, breathing heavily. This is not somebody we’ve seen rob a bank before, so this might be a new person and a first-time bank robber, or it could be somebody from out of the area, but this is the only bank that we know of in this area that he’s robbed, so this is a the first time we’ve put his photos out and we’re hoping that somebody knows who he is,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. “When you rob banks in this area, you’re going to get caught, it’s just a matter of time, so really, in this particular case, it’s who wants the reward money? Whoever call in first gets it.”

Detectives say his demand note said he had a gun, but he never showed one.

He hit last week on Thursday, April 6th in broad daylight, around 1:40pm.

We could have dubbed him the "Mountain Bike Bandit" too, since it's the white bicycle you see that he hopped on and pedaled away for his escape.

Detectives think he's white, in his 30's, between 5’6” and 5’8”, with a beard and mustache – but -- it's his strange-looking hands that I really want to get a good look at: They both appear to be coated with tattoos. He seems to have a skull on the top of his right hand and his left one looks to have long, black lines going from his knuckles to wrist and a really thick black line in the web, next to his thumb.

If you know his name, call the hotline anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS and claim the $1,000 thousand dollar cash reward, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers.