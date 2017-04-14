‘Beer Hat Bandit:” Help ID suspect sporting lid with Miller Lite logo, believed to be behind second heist at same bank

WANTED IN LYNNWOOD —

Lynnwood police say they have a repeat bank robber who needs to be stopped.

He wore a trucker-style hat with the Miller Lite beer logo on it when he hit the Chase Bank at 175th and Highway 99 on Tuesday — so we’re dubbing him the “Beer Hat Bandit.”

Detectives think he’s the same guy here who wore a black hoodie when he struck the same bank in early February.

In both he showed the teller a demand note, grabbed the cash, and took off.

Detectives say he's bold and getting more comfortable -- threatening he had a gun the first time, but not mentioning a weapon on Tuesday. "Obviously, we don't like anyone who comes up here and robs banks, but to hit the same branch twice in a couple of months, we need to get this guy off the streets and especially the concern that if he does have a weapon, we don't want anyone to get shot or injured,” said Lynnwood Police Det. William Koonce. “We have good facial shots of him, so I think people out there who know him will be able to recognize him and get a hold of us."

If you know his name, a $1,000 cash reward is yours.

Just call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.