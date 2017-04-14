Anthony Allen: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect accused of running with Snohomish County home-invasion crew

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

The Snohomish County Property Crimes Task Force is on the hunt for Anthony Allen — accused of running with a crew of crooks behind two armed burglaries: One in north Snohomish County, the other in Skagit County — and possibly more.

“The violence that they have engaged in is alarming,” said Det. James Tolbert. “They’ve been involved in home invasion robberies. All their crimes are involving firearms. They’ve been involved in drive-by shootings and at least one of the suspect vehicles that we were looking for had bullet holes in it. Most of them have been picked up. This one has eluded capture. He’s considered armed and dangerous. He needs to be picked up.”

Detectives think Allen could be in the Everett area or possibly further north.

If you know where he’s hiding — stay away — and call the hot line anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers.