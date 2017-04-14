4 injured in explosion at University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — University of Idaho officials say one person is in critical condition and three others are in stable condition following an explosion in a parking lot where people had gathered to test an experimental rocket.

Vice President for Infrastructure Daniel Ewart says the explosion happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday outside the school’s steam plant.

Northwest Organization of Rocket Engineers member and student Grant Thurman says the club tried testing rocket fuel but when one of the club's co-presidents ignited the fuel, it exploded.

Thurman says the man wore face protection but the other co-president standing nearby wore only eye protection.

He says other club members also wore eye protection.

Names of those injured haven't been released.

Authorities investigated the explosion.