WSDOT preparing peak-use shoulder lane to reduce congestion on I-405

BOTHELL, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation is putting the final touches on a project along I-405 in Snohomish County designed to reduce congestion.

In less than 2 weeks the agency plans to official open its peak-use shoulder lane between SR 527 and I-5 along northbound I-405.

The 1.8-mile long stretch of shoulder will be designed for general-purpose traffic. Drivers could use the new lane as soon as Monday April 24. WSDOT plans to open the shoulder before the evening commute.