Man hurt in small plane crash near Spanaway Airport

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A man was taken to the hospital after a small plane crashed Thursday morning near the southeast corner of Spanaway Airport.

Authorities first tweeted about the crash around 10 a.m.

According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, a man in his 30s was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash. He suffered injuries to his face and legs, officials said.

The man had to be extricated from the ultralight plane which deployed an orange parachute. It was not immediately known what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more information.