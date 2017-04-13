Seattle man confesses, charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed woman

KENT, Wash. — A Seattle man is facing felony charges after confessing to driving a stolen vehicle while high on heroin in a crash that killed a woman.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports Wednesday that 23-year-old Eric Hernandez-Navarro was charged after his fingerprints matched those on a soda cup in the stolen vehicle.

Police say he ran from the crash and hid in the backyard of a nearby residence until the next morning. They say the property owner called police to report the trespassing. Hernandez-Navarro was arrested at the time and was later released from custody.

Charges show the matching fingerprints and confession came last week after he was arrested in connection with an unrelated burglary.

He is charged with vehicular homicide. A 14-year-old girl also suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.