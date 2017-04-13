Photos show devastating flooding in parts of Washington

FERRY COUNTY, Wash. — Photos from eastern Washington show significant damage to homes and roads because of recent flooding.

The Ferry County Sheriff’s Office told Q13 News that nobody was in the home when it started sliding into the water. This is happening along the San Poil River, about a mile north of Keller, Washington just off of SR 21.

Other images showed washed out roads. The sheriff’s office is sharing the latest information on their Facebook page.

Ferry County officials say the Sanpoil Valley is experiencing the worst flooding in decades.

More rain was in the forecast through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

