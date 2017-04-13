× Longview man convicted in 7-year-old’s death resentenced

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A Washington man convicted as a juvenile of murdering a 7-year-old neighbor will be re-sentenced.

Recent U.S. and Washington State Supreme Court rulings against putting juvenile-murderers away for life have led to the re-scheduling, set for May 3.

The Daily News reported Wednesday that 39-year-old Timothy Edward Haag was found guilty of choking and drowning Rachel Dillard in 1994, when Haag was 17.

Haag could potentially be released on parole if the court decides to grant him the minimum sentence required, which is 25 years.

His defense attorney is arguing he deserves to be given a reduced sentence and released because he has been an exemplary prisoner.

Haag could, however, be sentenced to life without parole again.