Injured bald eagle taken to Oregon wildlife clinic

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a man on a dirt bike discovered an injured bald eagle on the side of a road outside Hood River.

The agency says wildlife officials responded Tuesday and took the large eagle to the Rowena Wildlife Clinic, where it was reported to be conscious and alert. The clinic has yet to determine what’s ailing the bird. The staff has taken blood samples and will be taking X-rays.

In addition to the report from the dirt biker, witnesses told police the eagle had been flying very low and was unsteady before it crashed into a small creek.