Two groups submit KeyArena development plans to attract NBA, NHL teams

SEATTLE — The final proposals for the Key Arena development must be submitted on Wednesday and new information about the two groups who turned in bids shows the focus could including attracting a future pro hockey team alongside basketball.

Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) and the Oak View Group (OVG) delivered their proposals to the City of Seattle Wednesday morning.

OVG is run by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff. They have signed a future KeyArena concessionaire partnership with a Buffalo-based food-services company owned by Jeremy Jacobs. Jacobs owns the Boston Bruins, is chairman of the NHL's Board of Governors, and is considered a powerful figure in professional hockey.

Their $564 million plan, says they can renovate the arena by October 2020 leaving room for the 2020-21 NBA or NHL season.

According to The Seattle Times, the company’s plan involves maintaining the integrity of KeyArena’s iconic roof, designed by local architect Paul Thiry for the 1962 World’s Fair.

Meanwhile, AEG has partnered with Hudson Pacific Properties, owned by real estate mogul Victor Coleman. Coleman has been pushing to bring an NHL team to Seattle for years, and at one point was reportedly working on a deal with entrepreneur Chris Hansen.

AEG's plan has not been publicly released at this time, but they are expected to make it available to the media this afternoon.

This is a big first step for a future hockey team in Seattle.

Chris Hansen's deal still remains on the table for a privately funded arena in Sodo that could also house basketball and hockey.

The two groups who want to refurbish KeyArena need to not only show how they will build a larger facility at its current location, but how they will deal with parking and traffic concerns in Lower Queen Anne.

They have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to submit their plans to the city.