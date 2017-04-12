× State Route 530 near site of slow-moving landslide reopens

OSO, Wash. (AP) — Part of a Washington state highway that closed Friday because of a slow-moving landslide has reopened after days of monitoring found no further movement.The Washington Department of Transportation said on its website that both directions of State Route 530 near the town of Oso reopened Wednesday afternoon.

The road was closed Friday night as a precaution because officials said the slope where the slide was located moved about 4 feet last week between Tuesday and Saturday.

Transportation officials said it has not shown any measurable movement since then.

The location of the current slide is about 1.5 miles away from the site of the March 22, 2014 mudslide that was the deadliest in U.S. history. That slide killed 43 people.

Oso is in northwestern Washington.

