Seattle police searching for 2 suspects after deadly shooting in Rainier Valley

SEATTLE -- Officers took one suspect into custody and are now searching for two others in connection to a deadly shooting in the Rainier Valley overnight. Seattle Police found the body of an unidentified man in an alley near Rainier Avenue South and South Cloverdale Street early Wednesday morning.

Seattle Police say officers patrolling the area actually heard the gunshots and saw three people running away. Police managed to capture one of them, but the other two disappeared into the neighborhood.

When they searched the suspect, investigators say they found a gun. Detectives also recovered an AK-47 near the crime scene.

A K-9 unit and police officers searched the neighborhood for the other two suspects, but could not find them.