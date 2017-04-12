Pothole Palooza kicks off in Seattle next week

SEATTLE – Seattle is kicking off Pothole Palooza on Monday, April 17, a campaign to aggressively repair potholes across the city. Beginning today, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is asking community members to report neighborhood potholes so we can map them out as our Pothole Rangers move throughout the city.

There are three ways to report potholes:

Calling our Pothole and Street Repair hotline 206-386-1218

Using the Find It Fix It App

Filling out our online Pothole Report form

During the campaign, SDOT crews will be assigned to specific districts around the city. SDOT Crews will be joined by crews from Seattle Parks and Recreation who will assist with these efforts.

Q13 News reporter Hana Kim rides along with the Pothole Rangers. WATCH ABOVE:

“We recognize that residents have been patient through a tough winter that’s resulted in an increased number of potholes and we want them to know that we’re listening when they report them,” said SDOT Director Scott Kubly. “You've told us where they are, and we are marshaling our resources to fill them.”

Potholes occur when street pavement cracks and breaks because of water and vehicle traffic.

During winter months, water can cause the material under the pavement to erode, freeze and expand, and then thaw and contract causing the pavement to sink down and break.

Many streets, particularly in the outer areas of the city, have a very poor underlying structure, or sub-base, which reacts poorly to these conditions.

This freeze/thaw cycle can cause the pavement to crack so that it deteriorates quickly under the weight of traffic, and then streets can seem to break out in potholes overnight.

Seattle had an extremely wet and cold 2016-2017 winter season. Residents typically see more potholes in the winter and spring, following periods of cold temperatures and rain or snow.

February and March are when we see the highest numbers of potholes. This past February was the wettest we have experienced in thirty years.

For more information about potholes, please visit seattle.gov/transportation/potholes .