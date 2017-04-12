× Port Orchard man testifies in own defense in woman’s slaying

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) _ A Washington state man on trial for strangling his girlfriend says he has memories of his hands around the woman’s neck, but he stopped short of saying he killed her.

The Kitsap Sun reported (http://bit.ly/2onKtvP) Tuesday that David Kalac is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in Amber Coplin’s death.

He testified during trial that he has been unable to distinguish between his own memories and real life after several years of alcoholism.

Kalac admitted that having his hands around Coplin’s throat “attributes some wrongdoing.”

He is accused of strangling 30-year-old Coplin in November 2014 and posting photos of her body on the internet.

Jurors must determine whether he acted with intent when he killed the woman.