Fourth person this winter dies in Western Washington avalanche

SNOQUALMIE PASS– A skier was found dead Tuesday night after not returning from a ski trip. Search and Rescue crews found a debris field from an avalanche and searched the area for the missing man. He was found dead from apparent injuries from the avalanche. Searchers said he was still wearing his hiking boots and his skis were still in his pack when they found him.

The 36-year-old Snoqualmie man had told a friend he was going back country skiing at Red Mountain. He told his friend he would call him when he was off the mountain by 1:00 p.m. The friend called police at 2:45 p.m. when the skier had not called and a search was initiated.

He is the fourth person this winter to die in an avalanche in our area this winter. One person was killed in December on White Pass, one in January on Crystal Mountain and another in March on Hawkins Mountain.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, an average 27 people died in avalanches each winter in the U.S. over the last ten years.

Right now, there is a considerable amount of avalanche danger in the mountains. That means if you are headed out you need to evaluate the snowpack and be cautious about finding a route.