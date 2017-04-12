Father, 2 children dead after domestic call leads to officer-involved shooting near Portland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gresham police said a man was killed and his two young daughters, ages 8 and 11, were found dead after a shooting situation involving police early Wednesday morning.

KPTV reports the shootout happened at Northeast 162nd Avenue and Glisan Street in northeast Portland around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a plasma center.

Portland police initially responded to a report of a domestic incident in northeast Portland around 12:30 a.m. Police said a woman had contacted officers saying her husband and her young daughters were missing and she was concerned for their safety.

Based on preliminary information, police said the man was armed and dangerous. Officers began searching for the man in a vehicle. There were reports that the girls were in the car with him.

Multiple deaths and an officer involved deadly shooting in NE portland. Started as a domestic violence call. #fox12 pic.twitter.com/B6zJsor6bN — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) April 12, 2017

About an hour and 20 minutes later Gresham police officers located the man and the car at 162nd and Glisan. Police said they engaged in gunfire as they approached. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear how he was killed.

Officers immediately were concerned with the safety of the 8-year-old and 11-year-old girls. Police broke into the car and extracted the children. Unfortunately, both were pronounced dead.

Police said there was some sort of fire inside the vehicle, but are unsure what caused it. The cause of death of the two girls is unknown at this time.

Gresham police said the area will be closed most of the day while they investigate.

The roadway around 162/Glisan will be close for the next several hours for a shooting investigation. More information expected soon. — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) April 12, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated.

FOX12 Oregon and the CNN Wire contributed to this story.