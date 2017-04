Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURIEN, Wash. -- King County sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in Burien.

Deputies say someone found a body and called 911 after seeing someone running through their parking lot.

Detectives remained at the scene next to a gas station at Ambaum Blvd. and SW 136th Street near Chelsea Park.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.