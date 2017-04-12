× 3 homicides in less than 24 hours, police investigating possible ties

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – A rash of fatal shootings this week in Seattle, Burien and Federal Way has investigators looking to see if they are connected.

A 19-year-old man was gunned down in an apparent drive-by Tuesday at Pacific Highway South and Dash Point Road, police said.

At about 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the site of a shooting and found the victim lying on the sidewalk on Dash Point Road, police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said. “Efforts to save his life … were unsuccessful.”

She said that preliminary information is “that a vehicle approached the victim, and fired several shots. It appears he was specifically targeted.”

She said the motive is unknown.

Then hours later in Seattle officers took one suspect into custody and are now searching for two others in connection to a deadly shooting in the Rainier Valley overnight.

There was also a third fatal shooting in Burien overnight.

King County Sheriff’s Deputies say someone found a body and called 911 after seeing someone running through their parking lot.

Detectives remained at the scene Wednesday morning next to a gas station at Ambaum Blvd. and SW 136th Street near Chelsea Park.

Investigators told Q13 News they are investigating to see if the three fatal shootings are related to each other or to gang activity.

Anyone with information in the cases are asked to call police.