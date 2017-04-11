× WSU being investigated by feds over handling of assault case

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) _ The federal government is investigating how Washington State University handled a female student’s allegations of sexual assault and harassment to determine whether the school violated federal gender-equity law.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights filed a complaint on March 20 and gave the university two weeks to turn over documents related to the case.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the office had previously filed three similar complaints against the university beginning in 2014.

WSU spokesman Rob Strenge says the school will work with the Office for Civil Rights to make any recommended improvements. He says university officials believe they have fully complied with the law.

Documents indicate the female student told WSU officials in 2015 that she had been sexually assaulted by another student.