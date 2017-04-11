Woman admits to embezzling $750,000 from former astronaut

SEATTLE — An Orcas Island bookkeeper has pleaded guilty to federal charges for embezzling more than $750,000 from a former NASA astronaut and his wife.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports Sarah Elizabeth Coffelt pleaded guilty to wire fraud Monday as part of a plea deal.

Court documents say an Orcas Island couple hired Coffelt in 2003 to keep records of their two family businesses.

Under the plea agreement, Coffelt admitted she stole from her employers to cover the costs associated with her own business, an arts and crafts store in Eastsound. She also used the couple’s money to pay for family trips and her mortgage.

A civil lawsuit filed against Coffelt last year names the victims as retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William Anders and his wife, Valerie.