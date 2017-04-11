× Warmer weather ushers in pothole season in Western Washington

BOTHELL, Wash. – The sun is shining, the birds are singing, which also means pothole season is in full swing.

As temperatures begin to warm up, road crews across the region begin filling potholes that usually grow during cold-snaps.

Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency for dozens of counties across Washington to help them pay for the impacts of a nasty winter season.

Listed below are several government agencies that encourage drivers to submit pothole reports online:

TACOMA

SEATTLE

SNOHOMISH COUNTY

PIERCE COUNTY

KING COUNTY

PUYALLUP

BOTHELL