Victoria Police say missing woman may be in Blaine or Bellingham areas

BLAINE, WASH — Victoria Police are asking for help to find missing 24-year-old Amanda Meadus, who may be in Whatcom County. She was last seen in downtown Victoria on Douglas Street on April 3.

“The word is she may have crossed through Blaine and into the U.S. although she doesn’t have a passport but somehow may have gotten into this area,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Amanda’s family is deeply concerned about her. Officers and her family share urgent concerns for her well-being. Amanda is wanted on a British Columbia-wide warrant but officers and her family are currently focused ensuring that she is safe.

She was wearing gray yoga pants with a gray, loose-knit shawl, a tight black leather jacket, and black and white striped leather tennis shoes. She was carrying a teal blue backpack and had a tent with her.

Amanda is described as 5-foot-8 with a slight build and weighing about 90 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

“Why did she disappear? Somebody knows what happened and we just need your help,” said Carner.

If you see Amanda Meadus, please call 911. If you know where she may be, please call the Victoria Police Department non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654. In Blaine, please call 911 or the Blaine police at (360) 332-6769. In Bellingham, please call 911 or (360) 778-8800, or the Washington State Patrol via 911.

To report her whereabouts anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). “We are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 on this case so get involved, take the time and call the hotline,” said Carner.