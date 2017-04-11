Snoqualmie Tree Farm worker killed due to ‘equipment issue’, fire official says

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — A worker at the Snoqualmie Tree Farm 26 miles northwest of the city was killed Tuesday due to an “equipment issue,” the Snoqualmie Fire Department said.

Fire Department Lt. Jake Fouts said crews received a call just after 2 p.m. Tuesday that a worker at the tree farm had been injured. Crews found the body of the man about 1,500 yards down a steep slope. “Crews were able to make it to the body, but not hoist it up from the location,” he said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was in his mid-20s, Fouts said. The victim’s body will be recovered Wednesday morning, he said.

The man’s death was caused by an equipment issue, Fouts said, but added he couldn’t provide any other details.

The exact cause of death will be issued by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.