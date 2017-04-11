Rescue teams looking for man believed to have gone backcountry skiing near Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Searchers are looking for a missing man who is believed to have gone backcountry skiing near Snoqualmie Pass Tuesday morning.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said searchers up near Snoqualmie Pass found the man’s car, and his girlfriend’s dog in the car Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said it didn’t appear the man had ever returned to the car.

The missing man, believed to be in his mid-30s, told a friend he would call him around noon Tuesday when he was done backcountry skiing. His friend never received a call.

The sheriff’s office said the search would continue as long as safety allows.