No criminal charges to be filed against King County sheriff over woman's allegations

SEATTLE — King County Sheriff John Urquhart won’t face criminal charges based on a woman’s allegations that he sexually assaulted her, the King County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

Prosecutor Dan Satterberg’s office released the following statement:

“In November 2016, the Seattle Police Department received a report which alleged a sexual assault by King County Sheriff John Urquhart, which was reported to have occurred in November of 2002.

“Having investigated the report, and in consultation with the King County Prosecutor’s Office, it has been determined that this report is beyond the criminal Statute of Limitations, which would have expired 10 years from the date of occurrence.

“Even if within the Statute of Limitations, the evidence obtained during this investigation is insufficient to support criminal charges.”