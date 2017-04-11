Search is on for missing mountain biker in Olympic National Park

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a mountain biker missing since last week in Olympic National Park.

Park officials said in a news release that 22-year-old Jacob Gray, of Port Townsend, left home for the trip on the evening of Wednesday, April 5.

Officials say his bicycle and camping gear were found the following day on the side of the Sol Duc Road in the park.

Rangers have been searching for him in the area where Gray’s gear was found. Members of Olympic Mountain Rescue planned to join the search Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who may have seen Gray in the past week is asked to call the park at (360) 565-3115. He’s described as 5-foot-11 and 145 pounds.