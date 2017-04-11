Man pleads guilty to animal cruelty after dog found emaciated; he gets fine and 14 days in jail

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — The owner of an emaciated dog rescued by Lake Stevens Police pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of second-degree animal cruelty in the case of “Cruiser,” which was chained up outside the home and starved.

Kyle Walker, the owner, was fined $1,300, sentenced to 14 days in jail and is not allowed to own another dog for two years, the prosecutor said, according to Lake Stevens police.

The dog, named “Boozer” at the time he was found emaciated, was taken by Pasado’s Safe Haven that renamed him ‘Cruiser.’ Laura Henderson says the dog has gained 20 pounds.

“It is so great to see fewer of his ribs on that guy’s body. He’s doing really well. He’s a happy dog. We expect him to make a full recovery and hopefully get him into a forever home soon,” said Henderson.